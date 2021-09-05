UNKNOWN ILLNESS
Jacob Zuma expected to be free soon after receiving medical parole
Former president will complete his sentence under supervision in the community, correctional services says
05 September 2021 - 16:48
UPDATED 05 September 2021 - 19:50
Without spending a single night in a jail cell, former president Jacob Zuma has been granted medical parole and is expected to be released soon. The 79-year-old is supposed to be serving a 15-month sentence for refusing to testify before the state capture inquiry.
He was jailed on July 8 after being found to be in contempt of an order of the Constitutional Court and spent most of the next two months in the hospital wing of the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre before being transferred to a medical facility for what was supposed to be a routine check-up but turned into an extended stay...
