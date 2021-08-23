LOCAL ELECTIONS | Check your voter registration online

SA’s local government elections are meant to take place in October this year, but might still be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Constitutional Court decides whether to allow a postponement, all South Africans can in the meantime check whether they are registered to vote, and at which voting station.

You cannot vote at all if you do not register or arrive at a voting station where you are not registered, and you must be sure that the IEC has an address for you.

Use our registration checker to see whether you are correctly registered. If not, you should correct your registration as soon as possible ahead of the election.