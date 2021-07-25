POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Unrest fallout to remain top of agenda
Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries
25 July 2021 - 18:41
Plans by the state and the governing ANC to deal with the fallout of the unrest and get to the bottom of the looting and destruction of property that rocked the country earlier in July are likely to dominate political discussion this week.
This is amid growing talk of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now