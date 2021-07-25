Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Unrest fallout to remain top of agenda Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries BL PREMIUM

Plans by the state and the governing ANC to deal with the fallout of the unrest and get to the bottom of the looting and destruction of property that rocked the country earlier in July are likely to dominate political discussion this week.

This is amid growing talk of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster...