ANTHONY BUTLER: In search of a state that failed even to exist SA has not enjoyed the benefits of statehood after 1994, when class rather than race began determining apartness

We know we’re in a bit of a state, but what kind of state are we in?

Before 1994 South Africans lived in a pariah state. Soon experts warned the new SA might become a one-party state. Then the ANC decided we were a developmental state. National planning commissioners later proposed a capable state...