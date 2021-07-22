ANTHONY BUTLER: In search of a state that failed even to exist
SA has not enjoyed the benefits of statehood after 1994, when class rather than race began determining apartness
22 July 2021 - 15:53
UPDATED 22 July 2021 - 16:15
We know we’re in a bit of a state, but what kind of state are we in?
Before 1994 South Africans lived in a pariah state. Soon experts warned the new SA might become a one-party state. Then the ANC decided we were a developmental state. National planning commissioners later proposed a capable state...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now