New welfare grant is on the table — the question is how much
The announcement may happen within days, with talks focusing on how much relief and for how long
21 July 2021 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce within days the reintroduction of the social relief of distress grant as immediate relief to millions suffering from hunger.
The unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, in which thousands of people looted food and other goods, has galvanised the government and the ANC to explore proposals for income support to the destitute...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now