Economy Policy uncertainty on land bad for economy, says Tito Mboweni Uncertainty is linked to declines in investment, private-sector employment, output and industrial production, according to the minister

The ANC’s policy of land expropriation without compensation would have harmful effects on the economy were it to generate policy uncertainty, finance minister Tito Mboweni said in reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday.

Business has long raised the need for policy certainty as a precondition for investment, both foreign and domestic, as it provides a firm framework within which companies can operate and plan...