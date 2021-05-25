State aims to ramp up land release in restitution drive
Despite marked increase the government is still far from successfully completing the reform programme
25 May 2021 - 20:16
The department of public works plans to release 21,132ha for land restitution in the current financial year, more than eightfold the amount of land it made available in 2020, as the state ramps up efforts to address the pressing land question that has polarised SA in recent years.
While this will be a marked increase over the previous year during which 2,574ha were released by the department in the land restitution programme, the government is still far from successfully completing the land reform programme, which is necessary to ensure a stable and growing agricultural and rural economy. ..
