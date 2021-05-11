Ramaphosa admits to deep problems in bruised ANC
Suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule ordered to apologise
11 May 2021 - 05:10
The ANC emerged from the latest national executive committee (NEC) bruised, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory against his internal nemesis Ace Magashule, with the party openly lamenting a possible split.
After its meeting, in which secretary-general Magashule was ordered to apologise for a statement last week “suspending” Ramaphosa, the NEC went as far as to call for a leadership retreat to forge unity...
