National

Cyril Ramaphosa ‘dismayed’ by Ace Magashule’s behaviour

The president, responding to the the suspended ANC secretary-general’s comment, said drolly his own purported suspension is ‘null and void’

06 May 2021 - 13:55 Thabo Mokone
Ace Magashule. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Ace Magashule. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told party’s MPs he’s “dismayed” by the conduct of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule for claiming that Ramaphosa is also on suspension. 

According to the acting spokesperson of the ANC parliamentary caucus Nomfanelo Kota, Ramaphosa made the remarks during his opening comments at the regular meeting of the ANC caucus at which he welcomed MPs from a month-long recess.

Magushule plunged the ANC into high drama on Wednesday when he unilaterally issued a letter announcing the “suspension” of Ramaphosa, citing allegations around the CR17 campaign funding. 

Kota said while Ramaphosa was giving “marching orders” to party MPs ahead of several critical political events, including local government campaigning, he used the opportunity to slam Magashule for alleging that Ramaphosa has also been suspended.

“In his opening remarks at the meeting, he expressed his dismay over [Wednesday] night’s events, especially his ‘suspension’,” said Kota, when asked about the meeting. “He stated that, in his view, the [the purported suspension] was null and void as it had not been discussed by any of the officials.” 

By “officials”, Kota was referring to other top six officials of the ANC, such as deputy president David Mabuza, national chair Gwede Mantashe, Magashule’s deputy Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

The move by Magashule has been interpreted as part of the former Free State premier’s fightback strategy as it came just hours after the ANC national working committee (NWC) announced it had resolved to suspend him.

In a letter signed by Duarte, the ANC NWC said it was suspending its secretary-general after he failed to comply with a national executive committee resolution that he and others facing criminal charges should step aside from their positions by the end of April.

Magashule is due to go on trial later this year over corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges related to a multimillion-rand asbestos eradication tender issued under his tenure as Free State premier.  

TimesLIVE

ANC calls for discipline as defiant Magashule claims right to suspend Ramaphosa

Secretary-general’s extraordinary letter states no specific charges against president nor process followed, and comes after he himself has been ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Ace Magashule gets his marching papers

The ANC secretary-general has been temporarily suspended, with pay
National
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sisi Khampepe fills leadership vacuum at ...
National
2.
Sars is hot on the heels of those who benefited ...
National
3.
Ace Magashule gets his marching papers
National
4.
Eskom proposes changing conditions of service ...
National
5.
Holomisa plea for smaller party vote on Mkhwebane ...
National

Related Articles

READ IN FULL: Ace Magashule’s suspension letter

Features

ANC in free fall: whose suspension is it anyway?

Opinion

ANC national working committee to follow top six with letters to Ace & Co

National

What Thabo Mbeki told Ace

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.