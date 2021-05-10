Companies / Financial Services CURRENCY JP Morgan expects rand to extend gains as currency hits 16-month highs Rand strength is sparking more interest in SA assets from foreign investors BL PREMIUM

US banking giant JP Morgan expects the rand to extend the gains that pushed it to 16-month highs as the country benefits from surging commodity prices that have boosted the foreign exchange earnings of mining companies.

That is sparking more interest in SA assets from foreign investors, who are also awaiting the implementation of structural reforms to boost the economy’s competitiveness, it said...