Princesses unhappy at Prince Misuzulu being named new Zulu king

Two of the late king Goodwill Zwelithini’s daughters have objected to Prince Misuzulu Zulu being named as the new Zulu king.

Proceedings at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, where heir to the king Queen Mantfombi Dlamini’s will was read out, quickly descended into chaos on Friday night.

In her will, the late regent of the Zulu kingdom, Dlamini, bequeathed the monarchy to her first son.

However, two of the king's daughters have disputed the authenticity of the will.

The queen, who was buried on Friday morning had, shortly before her death, been announced as regent, as per Zwelithini’s last will and testament.

Following the the announcement on Friday another royal family member, Prince Thokozani Zulu, stood up and questioned the recognition of Prince Misuzulu as the heir. He argued that the king's will did not specify who the regent's successor would be.

Prince Misuzulu had to be whisked away from the meeting shortly after the announcement.

“The Royal House should decide because the will did not say who should take over from the queen. The matter of the regency ... had to be gazetted. We wish to know if that was done,” he said.

Dlamini’s children, who were seated at the front, were the first to stand up and leave the meeting, while Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi argued with Prince Thokozani over whether the public reading of the will was the correct platform to raise his issues.

