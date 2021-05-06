Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Battle royal for Zulu throne A war is brewing over the late King Zwelithini’s assets, with tempers heightened by suspected forgery and rumours of poisoning BL PREMIUM

It is high drama at the Zulu royal house. Just days after the regent, the late King Zwelithini’s Great Wife, Queen Mantfombi, died, a major legal battle has begun, which is expected to spark a bruising succession battle for the throne.

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was installed as regent immediately after the king died last month. Her son, Prince Misuzulu, is rumoured to be in line for the throne...