POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to give feedback after lekgotla The Electoral Commission of SA will this week publish the final regulations for the Political Party Funding Act

The outcomes of the ANC virtual national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla are likely to dominate the news agenda this week as SA’s economy continues to suffer under Covid-19 and the government measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences. The biannual lekgotla, which started on Friday, brings together alliance partners and ANC deployees in national, provincial and local spheres of government, as well as strategic sectors in society, including business, civil society and traditional leaders, the party said in a statement...