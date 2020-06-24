Politics Helen Zille creates a new race furore that rocks the DA Her tweet about SA’s racist laws is repudiated by her own party as well as the FF Plus BL PREMIUM

SA’s official opposition party, the DA is again embroiled in a race furore, with the DA’s federal executive chair Helen Zille’s tweets at the centre of it.

Among other tweets in the past few days, Zille said there were more racist laws in a democratic SA than under apartheid. “All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this,” she tweeted.