ROB ROSE: Dennis Davis says 100% inheritance tax ‘absurd’, as storm rages
SA is deeply unequal, with wealth divided along racial lines. But few believe that a 100% inheritance tax is the answer – more likely, it’ll finance SA’s new airline
17 June 2020 - 10:00
You’d think, given the response to law professor Pierre de Vos’s proposal about abolishing inheritance, that he’d suggested a ritualistic culling of everyone’s first-born. "The intensity of it was surprising," he tells the FM. "I knew it would upset some people, but I was taken aback by the extent of it."
As usual, the fiercest critics swiftly leapfrogged the idea De Vos had floated, and went straight to attacking him personally. It was a depressing reminder that SA’s marketplace of ideas is often really just a noose in a public square.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now