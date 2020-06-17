Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Dennis Davis says 100% inheritance tax ‘absurd’, as storm rages SA is deeply unequal, with wealth divided along racial lines. But few believe that a 100% inheritance tax is the answer – more likely, it’ll finance SA’s new airline BL PREMIUM

You’d think, given the response to law professor Pierre de Vos’s proposal about abolishing inheritance, that he’d suggested a ritualistic culling of everyone’s first-born. "The intensity of it was surprising," he tells the FM. "I knew it would upset some people, but I was taken aback by the extent of it."

As usual, the fiercest critics swiftly leapfrogged the idea De Vos had floated, and went straight to attacking him personally. It was a depressing reminder that SA’s marketplace of ideas is often really just a noose in a public square.