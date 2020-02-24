PARTY MEETINGS
DA to seek legal opinion on final policy arbiter
24 February 2020 - 05:10
The DA will seek legal certainty before its policy conference in April, as it is not clear who will have the final say on key policy issues such as its stance on race and redress.
The party will go to its policy conference at the beginning of April, which will be followed by an elective congress at the end of May. But it still does not yet know who will have the final say on policies that will be discussed in April.
