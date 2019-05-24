David Mabuza in high-stakes race to clear his name

Deputy President David Mabuza is in a high-stakes bid to force the hand of the ANC integrity commission and clear his name, asking it to reveal the evidence against him and show it followed due process.

But as the commission neither collects evidence against ANC members nor pronounces on their innocence or guilt, he could be sent away empty-handed. Either way the role of the commission and the way it does its work is set to come under close scrutiny over the next few days.

