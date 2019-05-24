Carol Paton Writer at Large
Politics

David Mabuza in high-stakes race to clear his name

Deputy president tries to force hand of ANC’s integrity body, asking to see evidence against him

24 May 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton
David Mabuza. Picture: SOWETAN
David Mabuza. Picture: SOWETAN

Deputy President David Mabuza is in a high-stakes bid to force the hand of the ANC integrity commission and clear his name, asking it to reveal the evidence against him and show it followed due process.

But as the commission neither collects evidence against ANC members nor pronounces on their innocence or guilt, he could be sent away empty-handed. Either way the role of the commission and the way it does its work is set to come under close scrutiny over the next few days.

First signs of Ramaphosa’s government emerge

Deputy president David Mabuza asks to postpone his swearing-in and several prominent ANC candidates pull  out
National
1 day ago

David Mabuza may lose out on being SA’s deputy president

Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC deputy president had asked for the postponement as he would like to address the allegations he prejudiced the integrity ...
National
2 days ago

David Mabuza delaying being sworn in is ‘voluntary’, says source

A close confidant of the deputy president says Mabuza wants to clear his name ‘to raise the bar for integrity’
National
1 day ago

