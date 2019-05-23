National

News Leader

WATCH: What to expect from our new parliament

23 May 2019 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Parliament. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as president of SA following the first sitting of the National Assembly.

This comes after ANC deputy president David Mabuza decided to postpone his swearing-in, following the integrity commission’s report naming him as someone who had possibly brought the party into disrepute. Controversial ANC politicians Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba and Baleka Mbete were also absent from the swearing-in ceremony.

Political analyst Richard Calland joined Business Day TV to discuss the first sitting of the sixth parliament in more detail.

