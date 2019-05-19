National

Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices

19 May 2019 - 07:54 QAANITAH HUNTER AND SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet next week expect the unexpected - including the possible omission of deputy president David Mabuza, and women's minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The exclusion of Dlamini is likely to send shockwaves through the ANC community, not least because she is currently in the powerful position of ANC Women's League president, but sources close to the president say he is willing to risk retribution from structures that support Dlamini by omitting her from the line-up.

Those who are assured a spot in Ramaphosa’s cabinet include new faces such as David Masondo, Ronald Lamola and Zizi Kodwa.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

Cosatu weighs in on how it wants the new Cabinet to look

The union federation wants the president to cut the size of the Cabinet to 26 ministers — and to get rid of ‘compromised characters’
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: The art of taking a hatchet to cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet choices will, like it or not, be what creates the most lasting public perception of him
Opinion
3 days ago

Fixing the economy requires a redesigned cabinet, says Cyril Ramaphosa

This will indicate the power Ramaphosa holds in the ANC as investors watch to see if he has the political will to replace Zuma-era appointees
National
4 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa now tasked with winning over friends and foes

President needs to tackle internal discontent in the ANC and one way to do this is to ensure the Nasrec conference resolutions are carried out
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SA is dragging its feet on energy ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices
National
3.
Hermione Cronje to head state capture ...
National
4.
AU applauds SA Military Ombud for oversight of ...
National

Related Articles

Bets for the new cabinet

Features / Cover Story

Moody’s wake-up call to Ramaphosa dims Goldman glow

Economy

RON DERBY: Ministers must not be meddlers

Opinion

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Ramaphosa’s task is to deliver on 25 years of ANC ...

Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.