Get ready for more coalitions after the election, warns Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says coalitions will be the order of the day for the foreseeable future and is confident they can succeed, despite recent challenges at municipal level.

“We are now in the era of coalition governments and for the foreseeable future, this will be the case, including in national government,” Maimane said as he delivered his “alternative state of the nation address” in Cape Town on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to deliver his state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday.

SA is gearing up for the 2019 national elections, which are likely to take place in May. Some political commentators and pollsters have suggested that the elections will bring about the possibility of coalitions, most likely at provincial level.

However, coalitions have proved to be problematic in recent times. Following the municipal elections in 2016 several political parties joined forces to elect DA mayors in hung municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay. The collapse of the DA-led coalition rule in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018 illustrated the fragility attached to such coalitions.

Maimane said: “I will be the first to admit that governing in coalitions and in minority governments in the metros has not been easy. But it is the way forward for us.”

“It is possible for such coalition governments to succeed if they can agree on putting the interests of the people first, and if they have a plan to work from,” the DA leader said.