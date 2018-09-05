PETER BRUCE: Mmusi Maimane is a decent man who must soon make a big decision
'There's a DA federal executive meeting in October, when the question has to be decided'
EXTRACT
Holding office without holding real power in precarious arrangements with the EFF is dangerous ahead of a general election next year. More important for Maimane is to settle the increasingly nasty policy debate in the DA about empowerment. Should it support overt black empowerment or adopt race-neutral economic policies that would benefit black people the most anyway, simply because they are in the majority?
