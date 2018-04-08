Politics

Zuma rebels hatch plan to oust Ramaphosa

08 April 2018 - 09:42 Qaanitah Hunter and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing crowds after he appears in the Durban High court on 6 April 2018. Zuma's case was postponed to the 8th of June 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing crowds after he appears in the Durban High court on 6 April 2018. Zuma's case was postponed to the 8th of June 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Jacob Zuma loyalists in KwaZulu-Natal are said to be plotting a campaign to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader and split their votes in elections next year - voting for the ANC in the province but giving their national ballots to a party sympathetic to their cause should their plan to remove Ramaphosa fail.

Insiders say the Zuma backers were considering working with Andile Mngxitama's Black First Land First ahead of the polls as part of a bid to punish Ramaphosa for Zuma's early exit from office.

In addition, Zuma's close ally, Caesar Nongqunga, president of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ, has formed a new political party, the African Transformation Congress. Insiders said Nongqunga formed the party with Zuma's blessing. He was not available for comment yesterday.

Church leaders held a meeting at Umgababa on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast yesterday, where a letter written to the ANC informing the party of the decision to launch a new political organisation was read out.

Senior leaders in KwaZulu-Natal said several caucus meetings had been held in the province where a detailed plan to undermine Ramaphosa was hatched by Zuma's backers.

Read the full Sunday Times story: Zuma rebels plan to make Cyril pay 

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: State capture - it isn't over. And you're still paying

The crudest phase of state capture may be over, we pray, but we will be paying for a long time.
Opinion
16 hours ago

Zuma must personally pay his R10m state-capture legal bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have withdrawn the appeal against the state-capture judgment, leaving Jacob Zuma to fight for costs on his ...
National
2 days ago

Zuma claims again that charges are politically motivated

Outside the Durban High Court, Jacob Zuma says that just because he’s been charged, doesn’t mean he’s guilty
National
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma’s corruption case postponed to June

The former president is expected to apply for a review on the decision to prosecute him on 16 charges
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zuma rebels hatch plan to oust Ramaphosa
Politics
2.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Ramaphosa is about to make a big ...
Politics
3.
DA rejects racial, gender quotas in its ...
Politics
4.
DA voting for party leaders
Politics
5.
Mmusi Maimane says opponents respond to DA growth ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.