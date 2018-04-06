National

Zuma claims again that charges are politically motivated

Outside the Durban High Court, Jacob Zuma says that just because he’s been charged, doesn’t mean he’s guilty

06 April 2018 - 11:32 Genevieve Quintal
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing crowds after appearing in the Durban High Court. Zuma's case was postponed to the 8th of June 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing crowds after appearing in the Durban High Court. Zuma's case was postponed to the 8th of June 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Former president Jacob Zuma has once again claimed that the corruption charges against him are politically motivated.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters outside the High Court in Durban, Zuma also took a swipe at those whom he said he trusted but did now not support him.

This could be seen as a veiled reference to the ANC following a decision by the national executive committee (NEC) that party structures were not to support anyone facing allegations of corruption. ANC members were allowed to show support in their personal capacity, but not when wearing ANC regalia.

Zuma said he was being treated like a prisoner, even by the people he trusted and that just because he was charged did not mean he was guilty. He urged the country to listen to the so-called spy tapes that would show he had done nothing wrong and that he was innocent.

The spy tapes were recordings of phone conversations that apparently showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma 13 years ago.

Speaking in isiZulu, the former president said some people were pushing for the trial to go ahead but that they would be sorry. "The truth will come out."

