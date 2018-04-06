National

Jacob Zuma’s corruption case postponed to June

06 April 2018 - 09:55 Genevieve Quintal
Former President Jacob Zuma leaves the court room after his case was postponed till June 8 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
The graft case against former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed to June 8.

In a brief 15-minute appearance the court heard how legal representatives agreed on the postponement date.

This was because Zuma was expected to take the decision to prosecute him on review. The review application will be filed in May.

If he fails in the review application, he will possibly also approach the court for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma arrived in court smiling and waved at his supporters, who quietly chanted “Zuma, Zuma”.

He is expected to address his supporters, who have gathered outside court.

This included Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu, former government ministers Des van Rooyen and Faith Muthambi, along with former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesman Carl Niehaus.

Zikalala,  Niehaus and Motsoeneng addressed Zuma's supporters outside the court. 

