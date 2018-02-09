Opposition parties press for no-confidence debate on Zuma

DA and EFF leaders are upping the ante and will urge National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to schedule a sitting of Parliament on Tuesday for a motion of no confidence to be debated and voted on.

"South Africa cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, and their respective factions, continue to fight over the terms of Zuma’s exit.

"We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

"It is our duty to place the best interests of the country before party political interests. While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the presidency, corruption continues and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives. Parliament elects a president and Parliament removes a president. It is not done behind closed doors."

Maimane was emphatic that the DA would reject any amnesty agreement or special deal for Zuma, who still had to face criminal charges of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering on 783 counts.

DA federal council chairman James Selfe said that immunity was at the heart of the negotiations between Ramaphosa and Zuma but that to grant this "would be the most corrupt act imaginable and would demolish a cornerstone of our democracy, the rule of law".

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the reason for pushing for a no confidence debate on Tuesday was that there were indications that the state of the nation address would be held on Thursday next week and it was important for the debate to take place beforehand.

