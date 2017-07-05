ANC succession race pulls in new suitors

The race to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the ANC no longer seems to be a clear two-horse affair as several developments at the party’s national policy conference point to surprise candidates coming into the mix.

The two dominant factions in the ANC have thrown their support behind either Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the ground is shifting, giving way to other leaders. Among these are ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete and ANC Mpumalanga chairman David Mabuza.

Suggestions also arose for a unifying slate in which the losing candidate automatically becomes the party’s deputy president. But this was defeated by delegates in discussions at the conference.

Mbete met with supporters in Mondeor, in Johannesburg, on Monday night, where she was officially endorsed. Buda Tsotetsi, one of the leaders of the campaign, said Mbete had indicated she was available to stand for party president as she had been approached by a number of structures and branches.

Those running the campaign are supporters of Zuma but said that they had no confidence in Dlamini-Zuma.

