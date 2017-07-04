Zuma’s winter will keep coming

Constitutional experts have long recommended amending SA’s electoral system to enable citizens to have more say in who leads the country. The proportional representation electoral system precludes voters from electing their chosen presidential candidate.

This discussion has been reignited by corruption scandals in the government, fuelled by the absence of good governance at strategic state-owned entities such as Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, as raised by the former public protector and made clear in the Gupta e-mail leaks.

Most African liberation movements have followed a trajectory similar to that of the ANC: falling prey to gross narcissistic tendencies and obscene levels of self-interest.

Is there a chance the ANC will self-correct after its conference in December? The most probable answer is no.

And the removal of Jacob Zuma as president will not remove the rot that has engulfed the once beloved liberation movement, a political party viewed as a global symbol of hope for democracy. The ANC we once knew is no more.

The old adage that to know where you’re going, you have to learn where you came from is relevant in these tumultuous times in SA.

We should remind ourselves that the political negotiations in the early 1990s which led to SA’s first democratic elections in 1994 were the result of rigorous bargaining and difficult concessions made by the liberation movements, the National Party and big business.