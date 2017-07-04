Zuma’s winter will keep coming
The ANC’s trajectory is fuelled by self-interest and narcissism and its elective conference in December may not be the silver bullet people are hoping for
Constitutional experts have long recommended amending SA’s electoral system to enable citizens to have more say in who leads the country. The proportional representation electoral system precludes voters from electing their chosen presidential candidate.
This discussion has been reignited by corruption scandals in the government, fuelled by the absence of good governance at strategic state-owned entities such as Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, as raised by the former public protector and made clear in the Gupta e-mail leaks.
Most African liberation movements have followed a trajectory similar to that of the ANC: falling prey to gross narcissistic tendencies and obscene levels of self-interest.
Is there a chance the ANC will self-correct after its conference in December? The most probable answer is no.
And the removal of Jacob Zuma as president will not remove the rot that has engulfed the once beloved liberation movement, a political party viewed as a global symbol of hope for democracy. The ANC we once knew is no more.
The old adage that to know where you’re going, you have to learn where you came from is relevant in these tumultuous times in SA.
We should remind ourselves that the political negotiations in the early 1990s which led to SA’s first democratic elections in 1994 were the result of rigorous bargaining and difficult concessions made by the liberation movements, the National Party and big business.
Valiant efforts were made by all to ensure a smooth transition to a democratic dispensation. Whether the scales were balanced or favoured the apartheid government or big business is a debate for a later stage. But this history does influence the current political landscape.
Effective leadership requires that elected politicians have the wisdom and foresight to alter their views and political ideologies as and when required by situations that arise.
Former president Nelson Mandela changed his stance on the ANC’s “radical” economic ideology leading up to the negotiations. The Ready to Govern policy document released by the party in 1992 differed starkly from the economic policy the ANC implemented after it won the national elections.
“To develop a sustainable economy and state infrastructure that will progressively improve the quality of life of all South Africans,” said the Ready to Govern preamble.
Phrases such as the “redistribution of the nation’s wealth” and the “equitable distribution of the nation’s mineral resources” were replaced with less radical, more politically correct and business-friendly rhetoric.
Embarking on an international roadshow shortly after taking power, the ANC’s inner circle (including Mandela) realised what adverse effect the implementation of “radical economic empowerment” policies would have on the economy.
These measures would invariably have resulted in unintended consequences for the country and especially the poor black majority in the medium to long term. Mandela conceded that his views (and those of the ANC) on the nationalisation of mines and similar radical policies would have a damning effect on the economy.
Had the ANC implemented its radical plans and not abided by “market rules” SA may have paid a hefty price through sanctions or the discouragement of foreign investment. At the time there was a general acceptance of globalisation as a means for uplifting developing economies, particularly among the most advanced economies, the US and EU member states.
The world had also changed drastically after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the ANC’s left-wing allies were in no position to help it build a country whose coffers had been looted by the previous regime.
In 1992, following widespread international pressure to mend its radical ways, the ANC convened a meeting of experts who produced the Mont Fleur scenarios in July.
They devised four plausible scenarios. The first, the ostrich, said the country’s political crisis was not resolved and the government continued to be non-representative and oppressive under the National Party.
The lame-duck scenario posited a situation in which a political settlement was achieved but the transition to a new dispensation was slow and indecisive about policy.
The Icarus predicted a rapid transition in which the new government pursued populist economic policies leading to long-term economic capitulation.
Last was the flight of the flamingo, where the government’s policies were sound and sustainable and the country embarked on a path of inclusive growth and democracy.
It is fair to say that since the ANC came into power, its government has largely taken the characteristics of the flamingo. Since 1994, SA attracted substantial foreign capital (particularly portfolio capital flows) and the economy was largely robust under the leadership of Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.
However, during Zuma’s presidency, the government has pursued the perilous characteristics of the Icarus as a ploy to reverse the damage caused by the sovereign rating downgrades and incessantly rising fiscal deficit.
The government’s strategic placement at critical state institutions and parastatals of people who do not have the best interests of citizens at heart — and particularly not poor citizens — is beginning to reveal the hidden political agenda behind the delayed enforcement of radical (read populist) economic policies, which will have dire consequences for the economy.
Many people who served in Mandela’s government have highlighted that his ability to listen to those with whom he disagreed was one of his most pronounced traits.
In a properly democratic state a president such as Zuma would not have survived the past five years
He accepted that, like any other human, he may be prone to bias and hindsight may require closer scrutiny and amendment of thought.
Mandela believed in collective bargaining, debate and collaboration in addressing the country’s problems. Sadly, this kind of leadership within the ANC has been eroded by a culture of self-interest which is firmly rooted right at the top of the party.
Although the signs of this plague have been evident for several years, the moral compass of the ANC has been moved from pointing the way to liberation for all towards an overwhelming and deliberate looting of state resources by party cadres — ably assisted by their deployees in the government and supported by thousands of ANC members.
In a properly democratic state, a president such as Zuma would not have survived the past five years in which the Nkandla report was tabled by former public protector Thuli Madonsela; the Constitutional Court ordered him to abide by her findings when he refused; and leading global ratings agencies downgraded SA’s sovereign rating after Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and deployed Malusi Gigaba — who is simply out of his depth — as his replacement.
Zuma has survived several motions of no confidence tabled in Parliament and will probably survive the next one.
During the ANC’s policy conference there have been clear signs the party has no intention to self-correct and this gathering was part of the succession battle that will be finalised at the elective conference in December.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been endorsed by the ANC Women’s League and what is popularly known as the Premier League — a faction of the party that supports Zuma and says it is seeking to elect the former AU Commission chairwoman as the first female president of SA.
In the other corner, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has received resounding support from Cosatu, which played a central role in helping to bring Zuma to power.
Others in contention are treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, regarded as a strong candidate, and Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, who accepted a nomination from the Vaal Triangle branch of the ANC.
One thing is certain, the country’s political uncertainty will not be resolved in 2017 and will continue to impede the business environment and will invariably stifle GDP growth prospects for 2018-19. The downgrades of the national sovereign rating by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s to junk status bode negatively for the widening fiscal deficit and place more pressure on household debt.
Until the ANC’s elective conference we are certain to see more back-stabbing, scandals and drama in the governing party as the “game of thrones” gains momentum.
• Sibindana is a senior regional analyst at Political Economy Southern Africa.
