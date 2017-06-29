ANC: it’s decision time

ANC leaders are increasingly cynical about the state of the party. Secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Friday that removing Zuma would by no means end the malaise in the organisation. He was speaking at the ANC Gauteng policy conference — the provincial gathering most hostile to Zuma and his presidency.

So what is the balance of forces? Who holds the numerical advantage? It remains an open race. Despite a strong start for Dlamini-Zuma, her campaign seems to be faltering.

The weekend provincial policy conferences provided a glimpse but matters are far from set in stone.

The party’s largest province in numbers, KwaZulu Natal, is deeply divided, particularly around the matter of supporting Zuma’s preferred candidate, Dlamini-Zuma, or her rival, Ramaphosa.

The KwaZulu Natal leadership under chairman Sihle Zikalala are strong Zuma backers and took a decision at their provincial policy conference that the deputy president of the party is not automatically entitled to become the president. This was a direct swipe at Ramaphosa, whose backers, in Cosatu and the Northern Cape, have argued that it is ANC tradition for the deputy president to succeed the incumbent.

Zikalala said in the conference closing: "As KwaZulu Natal we do not subscribe to the notion that the election of a deputy president implies that that comrade is automatically ordained to be a successor to the incumbent. If it were so there would be no need for elections."

This faction will also push for the addition of a second deputy secretary-general to assist with performance monitoring at Luthuli House. Another key issue it will push for is the ratification of mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s controversial third iteration of the mining charter. It will also argue for a state bank and the changing of the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

KwaZulu Natal will be supported by the North West, Mpumalanga, the Free State and sections of the Western Cape.

The opposition group largely aligned to Ramaphosa for now includes Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, parts of Limpopo and the majority of the Western Cape. Over the weekend the Eastern Cape took a tough stance against state capture, which can be interpreted as a slight against Zuma. He was meant to address the gathering on Sunday but failed to pitch — another indication that the second-largest province in the party is increasingly adopting an anti-Zuma stance.