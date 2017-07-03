Politics

Campaign for Baleka Mbete to lead the ANC gains traction

03 July 2017 - 22:26 Genevieve Quintal and Claudi Mailovich
Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: GCIS
Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: GCIS

A campaign to have ANC national chairwoman Baleka Mbete lead the party as its next president is looking to gain some traction.

The group met with Mbete on Monday night and endorsed her.

She accepted the endorsement but will only officially accept nomination when processes formally open.

One of the leaders of the campaign, Buda Tsotetsi, said their wish-list of people they would want to serve with Mbete are David Mabuza, Fikile Mbalula, Lindiwe Sisulu and Thandi Modise.

For the position of treasurer-general they were considering Tokyo Sexwale or Paul Mashatile.

The campaign will start approaching these people after the policy conference, he said.

Tsotetsi said those supporting Mbete will not support former African Union commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who have both been publicly endorsed.

Talks were held in Johannesburg where delegates from different provinces and regions met on the sidelines of the ANC’s fifth national policy conference.

They wanted to get the word out that there is backing for Mbete, who is also National Assembly Speaker.

The ANC has not opened nominations for leadership positions yet, but has opened the door for people to discuss preferred names.

Earlier in 2017, she announced that she would throw her hat into the ring and make herself available to be elected as the next president of the ANC.

Shortly after that she pulled back, on the instruction of the ANC, saying that it is not the time to speak about succession.

Official nominations will open in September.

It is understood that Mbete had originally been promised the ANC Women’s League endorsement, but the leadership under Bathabile Dlamini, jumped the gun and came out publicly endorsing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mbete supporters will go back to their regions and branches to lobby for support.

ANC: it’s decision time

The ANC policy conference will give indications on a wide range of matters, from presidential succession to state capture to land expropriation. Even ...
Features
4 days ago

ANC Youth League is third ANC structure to endorse Dlamini-Zuma

After a two-day meeting, the leagues said it wanted the ANC to look beyond the credentials of ‘going to exile’ when choosing leaders
Politics
20 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Drip, drip of e-mails probably Cyril’s most effective ammunition

Ramaphosa does not command anything like the majority of support he needs to seize control, writes Anthony Butler
Opinion
1 month ago

Dignified Sisulu wants to lead the party by example

While Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma seem to have hit the ground running, Sisulu has been reluctant to step into the spotlight
Opinion
1 month ago

Inside the bitter battle to be the next president of South Africa

'Dlamini-Zuma has supported Zuma’s call for “radical economic transformation” and land redistribution to address the racial inequality that persists ...
Politics
1 month ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The Jacob Zuma that never was

Bear in mind Zuma’s lofty words before he took office as president when you assess candidates to succeed him, writes Gareth van Onselen
Opinion
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Chikane to Zuma: You can't intimidate us
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The rise of the fake activist is ...
Politics
3.
Drop the phrase ‘white monopoly capital’, say ANC ...
Politics
4.
Zuma-supporting premier league takes a knock
Politics
5.
We already know what ‘radical economic ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.