Campaign for Baleka Mbete to lead the ANC gains traction

A campaign to have ANC national chairwoman Baleka Mbete lead the party as its next president is looking to gain some traction.

The group met with Mbete on Monday night and endorsed her.

She accepted the endorsement but will only officially accept nomination when processes formally open.

One of the leaders of the campaign, Buda Tsotetsi, said their wish-list of people they would want to serve with Mbete are David Mabuza, Fikile Mbalula, Lindiwe Sisulu and Thandi Modise.

For the position of treasurer-general they were considering Tokyo Sexwale or Paul Mashatile.

The campaign will start approaching these people after the policy conference, he said.

Tsotetsi said those supporting Mbete will not support former African Union commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who have both been publicly endorsed.

Talks were held in Johannesburg where delegates from different provinces and regions met on the sidelines of the ANC’s fifth national policy conference.

They wanted to get the word out that there is backing for Mbete, who is also National Assembly Speaker.

The ANC has not opened nominations for leadership positions yet, but has opened the door for people to discuss preferred names.

Earlier in 2017, she announced that she would throw her hat into the ring and make herself available to be elected as the next president of the ANC.

Shortly after that she pulled back, on the instruction of the ANC, saying that it is not the time to speak about succession.

Official nominations will open in September.

It is understood that Mbete had originally been promised the ANC Women’s League endorsement, but the leadership under Bathabile Dlamini, jumped the gun and came out publicly endorsing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mbete supporters will go back to their regions and branches to lobby for support.