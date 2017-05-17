BEYOND ZUMA
DA plans political realignment to oust ANC in 2019 election
Mmusi Maimane’s briefing reveals political strategy beyond President Jacob Zuma’s scandal-ridden presidency
DA leader Mmusi Maimane aims to realign South African politics to win the 2019 election and he is willing to do anything to make it happen.
"Nothing is off the table," he said, including drawing in disgruntled ANC members who love the country but are disillusioned by their party.
Maimane’s briefing on the realignment of politics on Tuesday indicates the DA is thinking beyond President Jacob Zuma’s scandal-ridden presidency.
He appears also to be thinking about the DA’s slow electoral growth, despite governing three key metros — Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay. Its growth would not enable it to govern the country on its own soon.
The faction fight involving its former leader, Helen Zille, also threatens to derail the DA’s efforts under Maimane to become a truly representative party with the potential to attract a mass base of voters.
The ANC was "dead" and it is time South Africans began to imagin an SA without it, he said. To realign the political landscape, Maimane said, "nothing is off the table" and he and his party were willing to take a leap to ensure power shifts in 2019.
"We need to put all our energies into saving our country. I am prepared to work with all parties to share this goal. This includes those good people remaining in the ANC who have been moved by recent events to speak out about what is happening in their party."
Maimane and other opposition leaders have already begun talks about how to ensure the ANC loses power in 2019.
The initiative would involve parties, business, labour, civil society and religious bodies.
The "realignment" could mean a coalition government or even a pre-election coalition pact. Shared values such as constitutionalism, inclusive economic growth, nonracialism, a capable state and zero tolerance for corruption should bind parties together, Maimane said.
Zuma’s time at the ANC helm is likely to end in December when the party elects new leadership. His stay in office until then was also not assured with an ANC national executive committee meeting likely to discuss the recent calls during protests for him to step down.
He also faced a motion of no confidence in Parliament with his party’s caucus increasingly critical of his administration.
The ANC was lost and unable to self-correct, Maimane said.
Please login or register to comment.