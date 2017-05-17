DA plans political realignment to oust ANC in 2019 election

DA leader Mmusi Maimane aims to realign South African politics to win the 2019 election and he is willing to do anything to make it happen.

"Nothing is off the table," he said, including drawing in disgruntled ANC members who love the country but are disillusioned by their party.

Maimane’s briefing on the realignment of politics on Tuesday indicates the DA is thinking beyond President Jacob Zuma’s scandal-ridden presidency.

He appears also to be thinking about the DA’s slow electoral growth, despite governing three key metros — Tshwane, Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay. Its growth would not enable it to govern the country on its own soon.

The faction fight involving its former leader, Helen Zille, also threatens to derail the DA’s efforts under Maimane to become a truly representative party with the potential to attract a mass base of voters.