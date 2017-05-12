Molefe's return to Eskom helm is reckless, says ANC

The decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as the Eskom CE is reckless and feeds into the perception that the government is lacklustre in dealing with corruption, the ANC says.

Parliament confirmed that Molefe had resigned as an MP with effect from Sunday.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma confirmed during various media interviews on Friday that Molefe would return to the state-owned power utility on Monday.

Molefe resigned from Eskom last year after he was implicated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

In February this year he was sworn in as an ANC MP.

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said on Friday that Molefe still had not cleared his name following the release of the state capture report.

“The report, while still under review, made observations against Molefe which, at the time, he had deemed serious and significant enough to warrant his resignation.

“The decision therefore to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption - perceived or real,” said Kodwa.