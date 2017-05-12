Molefe's return to Eskom helm is reckless, says ANC
The decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as the Eskom CE is reckless and feeds into the perception that the government is lacklustre in dealing with corruption, the ANC says.
Parliament confirmed that Molefe had resigned as an MP with effect from Sunday.
Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma confirmed during various media interviews on Friday that Molefe would return to the state-owned power utility on Monday.
Molefe resigned from Eskom last year after he was implicated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
In February this year he was sworn in as an ANC MP.
ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said on Friday that Molefe still had not cleared his name following the release of the state capture report.
“The report, while still under review, made observations against Molefe which, at the time, he had deemed serious and significant enough to warrant his resignation.
“The decision therefore to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption - perceived or real,” said Kodwa.
ANC National Spokesperson Cde @ZiziKodwa on the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as ESKOM CEO pic.twitter.com/vtSNNxKY86— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) May 12, 2017
Interventions
He said the ANC wanted to meet with Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Browne on the matter.
Madonsela’s report into state capture revealed that Molefe had exchanged 58 phone calls with Atul Gupta.
It also detailed how cellphone records had placed Molefe in Saxonwold‚ the Gupta residence in Johannesburg‚ several times around the time of the controversial Tegeta-Optimum coal mine deal signed with Eskom.
The Save SA campaign said it would do anything to prevent Molefe from returning to Eskom.
"It’s clear that their failed attempt to get Molefe appointed as finance minister has forced a change of strategy. It also confirms that his 'deployment' as a member of Parliament was never about fulfilling the vital constitutional duties of an MP – it was a cynical stepping stone to the advancement of state capture," the organisation said.
Save SA said it would brief its legal advisers on Friday, looking at steps it could take to keep Molefe out of Eskom.
The organisation would also work with others to mobilise protests to show the nation’s outrage, it said.
"Ultimately, the solution is to rid SA of Jacob Zuma once and for all. That is the best way to stop the rot, and to Save SA."
The IFP wants Parliament to set up an ad-hoc committee to inquire into Molefe's fitness to hold office.
IFP MP Narend Singh said he would write to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.
"Parliament must hold this government to account in respect of the policies and actions being taken at Eskom," he said.
"This government appears to be losing all sense of reason, logic and rationality. The rule of law which is a founding provision of our Constitution is clearly under siege by this government."
