SACP Western Cape mulls contesting 2019 elections
The South African Communist Party (SACP) structures in the Western Cape resolved in its provincial conference over the weekend to lobby the party’s central leadership into considering the possibility that the party contest the 2019 elections on its own.
The SACP, a disaffected ally of the African National Congress (ANC) has emerged as one of the governing party’s harshest critics over President Jacob Zuma’s leadership of the party and country.
National deputy secretary-general Jeremy Cronin said during the Western Cape congress that the party must keep its options open, with respect to the possibility of contesting elections on its own.
The SACP has the second highest verified membership of any political party in the country, bested only by its alliance partner, the ANC. According to the party, its membership has grown from 50,000 in 2007 to more than 230,000 in 2015.
The party also discussed the possibility of contesting election in 2015. Newly elected SACP Western Cape secretary Benson Ngqentsu told reporters on Sunday that the structure resolved that Zuma should step down as president.
"The ANC at all levels is rotten to the core. Is it capable of surviving this rot? We have characterised that the ANC in its current form is incapable of leading the national democratic revolution," said Ngqentsu.
He said the SACP in the Western Cape would plan public demonstrations protesting Zuma’s leadership, including pickets at the gates of Parliament to protest Zuma’s decision to fire former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, amongst other things.
"We will have to picket outside Parliament and ask that they subject Eskom, SAA, Prasa, Denel, Sassa to a Parliamentary standing committee. Parliament can’t be found to be toothless. They must properly probe these matters. This is not a diversion from the socialist revolution," he said.
Newly elected provincial chairman Anthony Dietrich said the provincial structure understood that the decision would be left up to the party’s central committee, but that it would refer the resolution to the committee for discussion.
"The party is going to the national congress in July. The debate around state power has been a debate within the party for the past couple of years. Whether to pursue state power will clearly occur in the environment as we are confronted with," Dietrich said.
Ngqentsu said the party would mobilise membership and allies in the Western Cape province behind its conference resolutions through Imbizos and grassroots activism.
