SACP Western Cape mulls contesting 2019 elections

The South African Communist Party (SACP) structures in the Western Cape resolved in its provincial conference over the weekend to lobby the party’s central leadership into considering the possibility that the party contest the 2019 elections on its own.

The SACP, a disaffected ally of the African National Congress (ANC) has emerged as one of the governing party’s harshest critics over President Jacob Zuma’s leadership of the party and country.

National deputy secretary-general Jeremy Cronin said during the Western Cape congress that the party must keep its options open, with respect to the possibility of contesting elections on its own.

The SACP has the second highest verified membership of any political party in the country, bested only by its alliance partner, the ANC. According to the party, its membership has grown from 50,000 in 2007 to more than 230,000 in 2015.

The party also discussed the possibility of contesting election in 2015. Newly elected SACP Western Cape secretary Benson Ngqentsu told reporters on Sunday that the structure resolved that Zuma should step down as president.

"The ANC at all levels is rotten to the core. Is it capable of surviving this rot? We have characterised that the ANC in its current form is incapable of leading the national democratic revolution," said Ngqentsu.