Sadtu is a ‘great and powerful union’, Cyril Ramaphosa says

"Sadtu occupies a special place in the struggle as it fought and won the battle for recognition of teacher unions in SA. There are some who look at Sadtu and say the union is too powerful, is a burden, and is not contributing to the transformation of the education system. Well … I know that Sadtu has been a partner in the transformation of our education system. This I know for a fact."

Sadtu is a powerful affiliate of trade union federation Cosatu, which is backing Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency. It is often seen as a stumbling block in efforts to improve the education sector.

DA MP and education spokesperson Gavin Davis said on Monday that it was a "great pity that Ramaphosa has chosen to prioritise his political ambitions over the future of poor children. As deputy president, he must be aware of Sadtu’s negative impact".

"The evidence of Sadtu’s destruction in our education system is plain to see. The ministerial task team report on the ‘jobs for cash’ scandal illustrated how Sadtu controls six of the nine provincial education departments through, among its connections to the ANC, encouraging militancy over professionalism, by coercing teachers, principals, officials and others to accede to its demands, and by using cadre deployment, bribery and corruption to ensure its members are prioritised for jobs …. Sadtu’s iron grip on alliance politics means that no ANC politician dare speak out against it. As long as the ANC is in power, the more children will suffer at the hands of [the union]."

Davis added: "Sadtu has blocked measures to hold educators accountable, such as regular assessments, competency tests and performance agreements for principals. Sadtu members regularly embark on protests, strikes and stay-aways that deprive our poorest children of a decent education."