Sadtu is a ‘great and powerful union’, Cyril Ramaphosa says
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for "playing politics" with pupils’ lives after he heaped praise on the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), as he continued with his unofficial campaign for top office.
Speaking in Durban at Sadtu’s KwaZulu-Natal conference on Sunday, Ramaphosa said Sadtu was a "great and powerful" union, which had organised up to 70% of workers in its sector.
"Some people don’t like strong unions, but the ANC does," the deputy president said.
"Sadtu occupies a special place in the struggle as it fought and won the battle for recognition of teacher unions in SA. There are some who look at Sadtu and say the union is too powerful, is a burden, and is not contributing to the transformation of the education system. Well … I know that Sadtu has been a partner in the transformation of our education system. This I know for a fact."
Sadtu is a powerful affiliate of trade union federation Cosatu, which is backing Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency. It is often seen as a stumbling block in efforts to improve the education sector.
DA MP and education spokesperson Gavin Davis said on Monday that it was a "great pity that Ramaphosa has chosen to prioritise his political ambitions over the future of poor children. As deputy president, he must be aware of Sadtu’s negative impact".
"The evidence of Sadtu’s destruction in our education system is plain to see. The ministerial task team report on the ‘jobs for cash’ scandal illustrated how Sadtu controls six of the nine provincial education departments through, among its connections to the ANC, encouraging militancy over professionalism, by coercing teachers, principals, officials and others to accede to its demands, and by using cadre deployment, bribery and corruption to ensure its members are prioritised for jobs …. Sadtu’s iron grip on alliance politics means that no ANC politician dare speak out against it. As long as the ANC is in power, the more children will suffer at the hands of [the union]."
Davis added: "Sadtu has blocked measures to hold educators accountable, such as regular assessments, competency tests and performance agreements for principals. Sadtu members regularly embark on protests, strikes and stay-aways that deprive our poorest children of a decent education."
This is why the South African Human Rights Commission was investigating Sadtu’s role in denying children the right to a basic education, following a complaint lodged by the DA in 2015, Davis said.
Last week, the commission indicated that it would be launching an investigating into Sadtu over its alleged role in denying children basic education.
The DA specifically wanted the commission to investigate Sadtu for blocking measures to hold educators accountable for poor performance, including regular assessments, competency tests and performance agreements for principals. This included the neglect of teaching and learning while engaged in various unlawful protests and strikes, and the unlawful interference and corruption in the appointment of teachers and principals.
"We are in the process of making detailed submissions to the Human Rights Commission to highlight the extent of Sadtu’s toxic influence on our education system. We call on various stakeholders including [Basic Education] Minister [Angie] Motshekga, the MECs in the various provinces and Sadtu itself to co-operate fully with the investigation," Davis said.
Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said he was not aware of the commission’s investigation.
"They [the DA] are entitled to their political gimmicks … everything for them is about campaigning and politicking," Maluleke said.
He said the DA’s attack on Ramaphosa showed that the party was not intouch with the realities faced by many educators and pupils in black, poor schools.
"Sadtu members work in extremely horrible conditions, they do not have swimming pools like Davis and they don’t have world-class facilities that are found in white schools, but they still produce results that are good as those produced by rich schools … the deputy president is aware of this," Maluleke said.
TMG Digital
