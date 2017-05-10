Zuma throws ‘intelligence report’ into DA’s court

High Court Judge Bashir Vally gave Zuma till the close of business on Thursday to explain why he fired the two ministers‚ saying even the President’s decisions also could be reviewed in a fair hearing in court.

But Zuma has now appealed Vally’s decision and in his appeal asked the DA to provide this "intelligence" report. The report was commented on by senior members of the ANC including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Baleka Mbete and the SA Communist Party (SACP) who labelled it "pathetic". This suggests it is widely available.

Alleged copies of this report have been reprinted on news websites.

It accuses Gordhan and Jonas of being in London on an investor road show to conspire and plot a coup to overthrow the government.

Gordhan‚ after being fired as minister‚ held a media conference at which he showed pictures of the report on his phone to media photographers

The DA said Zuma asking them for the report was nothing more than a delaying tactic to stop the case going ahead.

James Selfe ‚ leader of the DA’s Federal Executive‚ said in a statement: "We have all seen this movie before. These tactics are substantially the very same tactics used by Jacob Zuma in the Spy Tapes matter to delay as long as possible the course of justice and to prevent 783 charges being reinstated against him."