DA leader Mmusi Maimane has denied claims by his predecessor, Helen Zille‚ that a recent Sunday Times article written by her was approved by his office.

Maimane said Zille wrote in her own capacity‚ "and not in the name of the DA".

"Helen’s article in the Sunday Times was neither approved or agreed with‚" he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Zille dismissed an assertion she had gone "rogue". She tweeted that articles she had written which appeared in the Sunday Times and on the Daily Maverick website‚ had gone to Maimane’s office for "vetting".