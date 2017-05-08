My office did not approve Helen Zille’s article, says DA leader Mmusi Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has denied claims by his predecessor, Helen Zille‚ that a recent Sunday Times article written by her was approved by his office.
Maimane said Zille wrote in her own capacity‚ "and not in the name of the DA".
"Helen’s article in the Sunday Times was neither approved or agreed with‚" he said.
Earlier on Sunday, Zille dismissed an assertion she had gone "rogue". She tweeted that articles she had written which appeared in the Sunday Times and on the Daily Maverick website‚ had gone to Maimane’s office for "vetting".
"For the record I submitted last week’s STimes and DMaverick articles to @MmusiMaimane‘s office for vetting before publication. What rogue?" Zille said in her tweet
She was responding to TMG editor-at-large Peter Bruce‚ who wrote in his column in the Sunday Times that Zille had "gone rogue" and would "write and say what she wants now that she’s been charged by the party".
Maimane said that the article published in the Daily Maverick was approved because the subject matter concerned the DA Student Organisation.
Earlier, DA spokesperson Mabine Seabe said that he was "not aware of the articles coming through our office"‚ and referred reporters to DA trade and industry spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis‚ who was coy when questioned about Maimane’s knowledge of Zille’s recent articles.
In April, the DA’s federal executive decided to charge Zille‚ after it received a report on an investigation into her tweets‚ in which she said colonialism was not entirely bad.
Zille was publicly rebuked for her tweets by Maimane‚ who said they were not the views of the DA.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
Please login or register to comment.