Zuma ‘will not make any policy announcements’ in January 8 statement

President Jacob Zuma will not make any new policy announcements in the ANC’s January 8 Statement on Sunday, said secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

"It [the Statement] does not tell us what we want to hear [but] it gives us a line of march…. We are building a strong ANC. Don’t expect policy announcements. You may find actions to be taken on existing policies of the ANC‚" said Mantashe.

Although 2016 was a difficult year for the ANC‚ its 105th anniversary on Sunday would not be a day of mourning, he told reporters at Orlando Stadium on Friday.