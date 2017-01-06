Politics

Zuma ‘will not make any policy announcements’ in January 8 statement

06 January 2017 - 16:14 PM Penwell Dlamini
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THE TIMES
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: THE TIMES

President Jacob Zuma will not make any new policy announcements in the ANC’s January 8 Statement on Sunday, said secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

"It [the Statement] does not tell us what we want to hear [but] it gives us a line of march…. We are building a strong ANC. Don’t expect policy announcements. You may find actions to be taken on existing policies of the ANC‚" said Mantashe.

Although 2016 was a difficult year for the ANC‚ its 105th anniversary on Sunday would not be a day of mourning, he told reporters at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Are Zuma and Ramaphosa ready for the celebrations?

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is in the spotlight again, and matrics are told "rigged" exams are not a real measure of what they can become
Opinion
1 day ago

SA can expect more political turbulence in the year ahead

President Jacob Zuma may have survived a call for his removal, but it signalled the start of a bitter battle for control of the ANC
Politics
4 days ago

"It is a celebratory event‚ it is not a mourning event. We are going to be dancing and singing. It is a milestone. We are the oldest movement on the continent."

Mantashe said the ANC’s loss of support in the local government elections in August was being addressed‚ but this did not mean the party would be in anguish on Sunday.

The ANC lost the metros of Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay to the DA for the first time since the advent of the country’s democracy in 1994.

Mantashe said the ANC would also use the anniversary event to celebrate the 100 years since the birth of its longest-serving president Oliver Tambo.

All ANC structures and past presidents’ relatives were expected to attend. Invitations had also been sent to other Brics member countries — Brazil, Russia, India and China — and other embassies.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Battle lines drawn in Parliament
Politics
2.
Zuma skips build-up to ANC rally
Politics
3.
POLITICS LIVE: The war between Gordhan and Moyane ...
Politics
4.
Troubled Jacob Zuma retreats to his home province
Politics
5.
How matric marks are being inflated - an open ...
Politics

Related Articles

Zuma skips build-up to ANC rally
Politics

Gwede Mantashe slams ANC ‘looters’
Politics

Gauteng backtracks on extended drinking hours for ANC bash
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.