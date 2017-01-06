Zuma ‘will not make any policy announcements’ in January 8 statement
President Jacob Zuma will not make any new policy announcements in the ANC’s January 8 Statement on Sunday, said secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
"It [the Statement] does not tell us what we want to hear [but] it gives us a line of march…. We are building a strong ANC. Don’t expect policy announcements. You may find actions to be taken on existing policies of the ANC‚" said Mantashe.
Although 2016 was a difficult year for the ANC‚ its 105th anniversary on Sunday would not be a day of mourning, he told reporters at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
"It is a celebratory event‚ it is not a mourning event. We are going to be dancing and singing. It is a milestone. We are the oldest movement on the continent."
Mantashe said the ANC’s loss of support in the local government elections in August was being addressed‚ but this did not mean the party would be in anguish on Sunday.
The ANC lost the metros of Johannesburg‚ Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay to the DA for the first time since the advent of the country’s democracy in 1994.
Mantashe said the ANC would also use the anniversary event to celebrate the 100 years since the birth of its longest-serving president Oliver Tambo.
All ANC structures and past presidents’ relatives were expected to attend. Invitations had also been sent to other Brics member countries — Brazil, Russia, India and China — and other embassies.
TMG Digital
