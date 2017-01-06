Zuma skips build-up to ANC rally

The build-up to the ANC’s January 8 celebrations has been low-key, with President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, having not yet visited a single township in Gauteng this week.

This is unprecedented as the top ANC leaders usually conduct door-to-door visits to drum up support for the event, and hold mini rallies in the week ahead of the January 8 event to celebrate the party’s birthday.

The rally, which will mark the ANC’s 105th anniversary, is due to be held at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Zuma is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, which will outline the party’s programme of action for the year.

ANC Gauteng leadership, under provincial chairman Paul Mashatile, is seen as hostile to Zuma’s leadership.

Support in Gauteng for the party dropped in the 2014 national election and again in the municipal election last year. The ANC lost Tshwane and Johannesburg to a DA-led partnership with the EFF and other small opposition parties.