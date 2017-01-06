Zuma skips build-up to ANC rally
Party’s top pair buck historical trend by failing to visit townships
The build-up to the ANC’s January 8 celebrations has been low-key, with President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, having not yet visited a single township in Gauteng this week.
This is unprecedented as the top ANC leaders usually conduct door-to-door visits to drum up support for the event, and hold mini rallies in the week ahead of the January 8 event to celebrate the party’s birthday.
The rally, which will mark the ANC’s 105th anniversary, is due to be held at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Zuma is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, which will outline the party’s programme of action for the year.
ANC Gauteng leadership, under provincial chairman Paul Mashatile, is seen as hostile to Zuma’s leadership.
Support in Gauteng for the party dropped in the 2014 national election and again in the municipal election last year. The ANC lost Tshwane and Johannesburg to a DA-led partnership with the EFF and other small opposition parties.
With Zuma’s term coming to an end, the ANC is heading for an elective conference this year and Ramaphosa is said to be in the running to lead the party.
A powerful grouping led by the premiers of KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga — together with the ANC youth and women’s leagues — are said to be batting for Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, for the top job.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said Zuma had apologised for not taking part in the build-up.
Zuma was expected to campaign in Soweto on Friday. This was despite being scheduled to host President Brahim Ghali, of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, who is in the country for a working visit.
Ramaphosa had also not visited communities this week. There was confusion after his office issued a statement indicating he would visit Tembisa on Thursday and Friday and Soweto on Saturday. This was withdrawn several hours later.
"We wish to advice [sic] you of the withdrawal of ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s door-to-door media programme for Tembisa and Soweto ahead of the organisation’s 105 years celebrations and January 8 statement that was released earlier today," read the statement.
Asked to comment on Zuma and Ramaphosa’s no-show, ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa said "there is no conspiracy about it".
He said they had other government commitments.
