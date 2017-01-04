Corruption within the ANC is so rife it can no longer be regarded as a perception, party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

Speaking to party supporters in Evaton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ Mantashe said if allowed to continue, corruption would hamper the government’s ability to deliver services.

"The ANC should not be corrupt, and if the ANC is corrupt‚ then something has gone wrong. At this stage‚ we cannot say that it [corruption] is a perception.

"There are people in the ANC who loot the state, and when you loot‚ you destroy the ability of the state to deliver services‚" Mantashe said to loud applause from community members and party supporters.

Mantashe was in the area to drum up support ahead of the ANC’s 105th birthday celebrations, to be held at Orlando Stadium on January 8.