Gwede Mantashe slams ANC ‘looters’
Corruption will cripple service delivery in SA, the ANC secretary-general warns
Corruption within the ANC is so rife it can no longer be regarded as a perception, party secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.
Speaking to party supporters in Evaton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ Mantashe said if allowed to continue, corruption would hamper the government’s ability to deliver services.
"The ANC should not be corrupt, and if the ANC is corrupt‚ then something has gone wrong. At this stage‚ we cannot say that it [corruption] is a perception.
"There are people in the ANC who loot the state, and when you loot‚ you destroy the ability of the state to deliver services‚" Mantashe said to loud applause from community members and party supporters.
Mantashe was in the area to drum up support ahead of the ANC’s 105th birthday celebrations, to be held at Orlando Stadium on January 8.
His admission struck a chord with the audience‚ with some shouting that they had been reduced to living like farm-dwellers without services.
It was not the first time Mantashe has spoken out against corruption in his own party.
He previously blamed the party’s poor showing in the August local government elections on corruption.
It lost the key metros of Tshwane, Gauteng and Nelson Mandela Bay and only just managed to hold on to Ekhuruleni, courtesy of an alliance with a couple of small parties.
Mantashe acknowledged the government had not done much to develop Evaton.
"We can’t leave Evaton as it is much longer‚ with no streets. We can’t complain that there is no money because there is money, but the problem is how do we use it‚" he said.
Millions in development funds under the auspices of the Evaton Renewal Project were allocated during the administrations of former Gauteng premiers Mbhazima Shilowa and Nomvula Mokonyane.
However, this does not appear to have resulted in much change in the area.
The project was intended to abolish bucket toilets and build houses‚ streets and a proper sewerage system.
The celebrations at Orlando Stadium will also mark the 100-year birthday of former ANC president Oliver Tambo.
Mantashe warned that persistent corruption within the party could not be allowed to continue because it posed a risk to the legacy of Tambo.
"When we celebrate Oliver Tambo‚ we celebrate ANC values," said Mantashe.
"You can’t associate Oliver Tambo with corruption because Oliver Tambo exemplified ethics and [the] revolutionary morality of the ANC."
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) said it would extend trading hours for the birthday bash.
The board‚ an entity of the Gauteng Department of Economic Development‚ made the announcement on Tuesday‚ saying the trading times would be relaxed from January 6 to 8.
Explaining the decision‚ the department said thousands of people would flock to Gauteng to celebrate the anniversary and the event was expected to contribute positively to the economy of the province.
"Having consulted with the GLB‚ more particularly my interaction with the chairperson of the liquor authority‚ I am satisfied there is a legislative latitude to‚ albeit on a temporary basis‚ relax conditions and the trading regime applicable to all licensed bona fide in-house liquor traders in good standing with the liquor board‚ during the designated days‚" economic development MEC Lebogang Maile said.
Please login or register to comment.