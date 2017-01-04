Gauteng backtracks on extended drinking hours for ANC bash
The Gauteng Liquor Board has backtracked on its decision to extend trading times for licensed in-house liquor traders for the ANC’s 105th anniversary celebration at Orlando Stadium.
The decision to extend liquor trading hours drew the ire of the ANC Women’s League, and the Gauteng Liquor Board on Wednesday said trading hours would remain unchanged this weekend, “having considered feedback from the public and other key stakeholders‚ and after consultation with Gauteng MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile”.
The women’s league said the idea “tarnishes the good name of our glorious movement”.
Secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the league‚ “as an integral part of the ANC‚ will not allow this historic event to be viewed as drinking spree which requires liquor trading hours to be relaxed by liquor boards”.
Matuba said the “primary aim of January 8 is for the ANC to reflect on successes and challenges of the previous year and outline the organisation’s programme for the current year”.
She said the league wants the “ANC-led government in Gauteng under Premier David Makhura to condemn this narrative by GLB, which tarnishes the good name of our glorious movement”.
The Gauteng economic development department said in its statement on Wednesday: “All liquor traders in Gauteng will be expected to operate according to their normal trading times and law enforcement agencies will be expected to enforce the law accordingly.”
Maile said: “Ours is a people-centred government. Because we are a caring government‚ we always take inputs of the public at large seriously and respond accordingly. Even if we believed in the correctness of our decisions‚ we have a moral obligation to listen carefully to the reaction of the public that we serve and align our decisions accordingly.”
