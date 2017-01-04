Gauteng backtracks on extended drinking hours for ANC bash

The Gauteng Liquor Board has backtracked on its decision to extend trading times for licensed in-house liquor traders for the ANC’s 105th anniversary celebration at Orlando Stadium.

The decision to extend liquor trading hours drew the ire of the ANC Women’s League, and the Gauteng Liquor Board on Wednesday said trading hours would remain unchanged this weekend, “having considered feedback from the public and other key stakeholders‚ and after consultation with Gauteng MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile”.

The women’s league said the idea “tarnishes the good name of our glorious movement”.

Secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said the league‚ “as an integral part of the ANC‚ will not allow this historic event to be viewed as drinking spree which requires liquor trading hours to be relaxed by liquor boards”.