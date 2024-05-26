Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to ditch the political dinosaurs

26 May 2024 - 14:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: CHRIS MCGRATH/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CHRIS MCGRATH/GETTY IMAGES

A recent photo showed former president Thabo Mbeki campaigning in the Eastern Cape, hoping for an 80% vote for the ANC.

We know it’s the heartland of the ANC, notwithstanding that those who live there can’t wait to leave for the Western Cape to escape the destitution gifted to them by their past heroes.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, Jacob Zuma seems to walk around with an on/off switch for political violence to use if something happens he doesn’t like (Political killings could rise in KZN, May 21) . We have seen before how a few hundred lives can be used to make a point. So, after 30 years of democracy, we seem to be back to tribal politics. Perhaps we’re lucky it hasn’t arrived sooner as in some other African countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems above the fray, perhaps thinking about his prize cattle and whether he should buy another sofa. Somewhere in the back of my mind, however, I’m hoping those born free will ditch these old political dinosaurs and vote for a party that has their interests at heart. Or perhaps it's a case of the more things change, the more they stay the same.    

Bernard Benson,
Parklands

LETTER: Skin colour is not the issue

The sky will not fall if South Africans elect a white president
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Matshiqi fans fires of division

Aubrey Matshiqi’s opinion piece is just DA bashing when he could be informing his readers
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Raisi’s death raises questions for Brics+

Combination of his demise and lack of a clear successor to the supreme leader may cause turbulence
Opinion
3 days ago

TOM EATON: Like Zuma or the promises of the ANC, maybe we’re just getting old

There is a strange lack of energy surrounding the looming general election
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
MARK BARNES: Dropping standards to achieve ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: Demise of Australia’s car industry ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite takes the battle to Amazon, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Failure narrative is compelling but ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

It’s not my style to be a dictator, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Politics

Jacob Zuma to keep fighting to be an MP

Politics

WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up

Politics

Premature to write off multiparty charter, says DA

Politics

Former DA Eastern Cape leader goes back to ANC

Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will small parties in Western Cape eat into DA support?

Politics

MK party’s Jabulani Khumalo says he is still leader of the party

Politics

DA’s Solly Msimanga pledges change to ‘rescue Gauteng’

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.