Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s recent election comments on the DA’s Western Cape success story prompted thoughts about how much better its performance could have been if it were not shackled to a totally incompetent ANC national government, whose latest election gimmick — signing into law the National Health Insurance Bill — will inevitably destroy our world-class private health system.
As meaningful provincial devolution of powers over the police, railways and harbours isn’t going to happen, Cape independence should, at the very least, be seriously considered.
Most Kaapenaars want an independence referendum but won’t voice it publicly, as the mainstream media has labelled the idea a crackpot legal impossibility. Shall Western Cape residents remain in this abusive relationship or is it time to discuss divorce? That’s the point they need to make on May 29.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Kaapenaars want to divorce SA
Most Western Cape residents want an independence referendum, but will not voice it publicly
Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s recent election comments on the DA’s Western Cape success story prompted thoughts about how much better its performance could have been if it were not shackled to a totally incompetent ANC national government, whose latest election gimmick — signing into law the National Health Insurance Bill — will inevitably destroy our world-class private health system.
As meaningful provincial devolution of powers over the police, railways and harbours isn’t going to happen, Cape independence should, at the very least, be seriously considered.
Most Kaapenaars want an independence referendum but won’t voice it publicly, as the mainstream media has labelled the idea a crackpot legal impossibility. Shall Western Cape residents remain in this abusive relationship or is it time to discuss divorce? That’s the point they need to make on May 29.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Will small parties in Western Cape eat into DA support?
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What we can expect of second Cyril Ramaphosa term
LETTER: Jobs growth in Western Cape not ‘fake news’
Six bodies removed from site of collapsed George building
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
NEWS ANALYSIS: Will small parties in Western Cape eat into DA support?
LETTER: Jobs growth in Western Cape not ‘fake news’
Cape Town’s ‘eye-in-the-sky’ to fight vehicle crime
LETTER: DA delivers for the poor and vulnerable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.