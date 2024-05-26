Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kaapenaars want to divorce SA

Most Western Cape residents want an independence referendum, but will not voice it publicly

26 May 2024 - 14:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s recent election comments on the DA’s Western Cape success story prompted thoughts about how much better its performance could have been if it were not shackled to a totally incompetent ANC national government, whose latest election gimmick — signing into law the National Health Insurance Bill — will inevitably destroy our world-class private health system.

As meaningful provincial devolution of powers over the police, railways and harbours isn’t going to happen, Cape independence should, at the very least, be seriously considered.

Most Kaapenaars want an independence referendum but won’t voice it publicly, as the mainstream media has labelled the idea a crackpot legal impossibility. Shall Western Cape residents remain in this abusive relationship or is it time to discuss divorce? That’s the point they need to make on May 29.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will small parties in Western Cape eat into DA support?

Mobilisation of ‘coloured vote’ by newer players likely to affect its growth, say analysts
Politics
2 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What we can expect of second Cyril Ramaphosa term

His consensus-building style takes the focus off a grand vision and instead allows SA to speak
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Jobs growth in Western Cape not ‘fake news’

Duma Gqubule seems to have been overlooked or confused many facts in his recent column
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Six bodies removed from site of collapsed George building

Forty-seven workers still trapped under rubble on Tuesday afternoon
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
MARK BARNES: Dropping standards to achieve ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: Demise of Australia’s car industry ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite takes the battle to Amazon, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Failure narrative is compelling but ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will small parties in Western Cape eat into DA support?

Politics

LETTER: Jobs growth in Western Cape not ‘fake news’

Opinion / Letters

Cape Town’s ‘eye-in-the-sky’ to fight vehicle crime

National

LETTER: DA delivers for the poor and vulnerable

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.