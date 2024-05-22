YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What we can expect of second Cyril Ramaphosa term
His consensus-building style takes the focus off a grand vision and instead allows SA to speak
22 May 2024 - 05:00
With a week to go before the elections, this may well be the moment to reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s next presidential term, given the near certainty of the ANC leading the next government.
At the Franschhoek Literary Festival last weekend, former public protector Thuli Madonsela surprised her audience when she declared Ramaphosa a really good president. Not to be deterred, Madonsela was pressed by the audience for her assessment of DA leaders. She was typically gracious, praising Alan Winde for engaging in positive campaigns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.