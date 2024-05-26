Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC reaches for election Hail Mary pass

Promise to introduce a basic income grant is another undignified attempt to secure a few extra votes

26 May 2024 - 15:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

I see that the ANC has now promised to introduce a basic income grant within two years if it is re-elected. 

My goodness. Clearly, President Cyril Ramaphosa knows more about the state of our national finances than every expert economist, accountant, auditor and politician in the country, because the way I have it, we are near broke.

This announcement should be chalked up as exactly what it is: another undignified attempt by a flailing ANC to cobble together a few extra votes before May 29, fully knowing that the project will be dead on arrival.

As with National Health Insurance (NHI) — which is already on life support — this stunt is fooling no-one. The ANC is scraping the election-promise barrel. Over the past three decades, it has promised jobs (we are still waiting), safety (a running joke) and service delivery (frankly, no comment) — and it has failed at each and every one of them. 

Now, it is reaching for the stars in a Hail Mary pass, well aware that what it is promising is a factual impossibility.

Shaun Plaatjies
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Jacob Zuma to keep fighting to be an MP

The Constitutional Court has ruled he is not eligible to run for parliament in next week’s election
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH: How post-election coalitions and scenarios line up

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail features and cover editor Shirley de Villiers
Politics
3 days ago

Premature to write off multiparty charter, says DA

Ashor Sarupen expects multiparty charter to mount a successful challenge, but there are many variables
Politics
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will small parties in Western Cape eat into DA support?

Mobilisation of ‘coloured vote’ by newer players likely to affect its growth, say analysts
Politics
2 days ago

Boosted by Gaza war, Al Jama-ah party open to deal with ANC

Party leader Ganief Hendricks says the ANC has already approached it for support
Politics
3 days ago

DA’s Solly Msimanga pledges change to ‘rescue Gauteng’

DA offers alternative to ANC 'betrayal', premier hopeful tells Soweto rally
Politics
3 days ago

OBITUARY: James Selfe found common ground where others couldn’t resist conflict

The authenticity of his attachment to liberal ideals explains how the left never provoked in him a shift to the right, and the right never compelled ...
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
MARK BARNES: Dropping standards to achieve ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: Demise of Australia’s car industry ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite takes the battle to Amazon, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Failure narrative is compelling but ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

It’s not my style to be a dictator, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Politics

‘Better the devil you know’ keeps rural voters choosing ANC

National

LETTER: Kaapenaars want to divorce SA

Opinion / Letters

Former DA Eastern Cape leader goes back to ANC

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.