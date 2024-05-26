Chebet smashes women’s 10,000m record, Kerr beats Ingebrigtsen

Kerr pulled away from the pack with 600m to go, but had Ingebrigtsen hot on his heels through the final stretch.

Ingebrigtsen, twice world champion over 5,000m, tried to find another gear but could not get past Kerr who crossed the line in a national record time of 3:45.34.

Making his season debut after missing eight months due to an Achilles injury, Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:45.60 with American Yared Nuguse third.

“These guys I’m racing against are going to get better and better each month, and I need to do the same to try to stay ahead,” Kerr said.

“I’ve got into this position because of hard work and determination and the right staff around me and I’m going to stick to doing that for the rest of the season.”

With the US Olympic trials set for June, world champion Sha’Carri Richardson underlined her claim as favourite for the women’s 100m, exploding off the blocks to finish in 10.83.

⋅Prudence Sekgodiso notched another international victory abroad on Saturday, winning the 800m at the Stanislas meeting at Nancy in north-eastern France in 1min 59.63sec.

She was the only competitor to go under two minutes, finishing ahead of Italian Eloisa Coiro, a 2021 European under-23 bronze medallist, in 2:00.18 and Spaniard Lorea Ibarzabal in 2:00.40.

Sekgodiso, who hasn’t run slower than 1:59.93 so far this season, saw her 1:57.26 world lead from the Diamond League meet in Marrakesh last weekend beaten by two runners at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

England’s Keely Hodgkinson, the silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics and runner-up at the last two world championships, won in 1:55.78, ahead of Kenya’s reigning world champion, Mary Moraa, in 1:56.71. Additional reporting David Isaacson