Chebet smashes women’s 10,000m record, Kerr beats Ingebrigtsen

26 May 2024 - 15:29
by Amy Tennery
Beatrice Chebet of Team Kenya wins the women's 10,000m run with a world record in the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night. Picture: STEPH CHAMBERS/GETTY IMAGES
Kenyan Beatrice Chebet shattered the women’s 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, as Britain’s Josh Kerr beat arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the mile race at the Eugene Diamond League meet.

Chebet clocked 28min 54.14sec, taking nearly 7sec off the previous world record set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey three years ago to qualify for the event at the Paris Olympics.

“The last lap just motivated me, especially when Gudaf dropped. Then I realised ‘Oh, I am the best, so I can go’,” said Chebet, who had the fans on their feet at Hayward Field in Oregon as she cruised through the finish.

The men’s mile served up the biggest drama of the day as Kerr faced Norwegian Ingebrigtsen for the first time since he stunned the Olympic champion to win the 1,500m world title in Budapest.

Kerr pulled away from the pack with 600m to go, but had Ingebrigtsen hot on his heels through the final stretch.

Ingebrigtsen, twice world champion over 5,000m, tried to find another gear but could not get past Kerr who crossed the line in a national record time of 3:45.34.

Making his season debut after missing eight months due to an Achilles injury, Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:45.60 with American Yared Nuguse third.

“These guys I’m racing against are going to get better and better each month, and I need to do the same to try to stay ahead,” Kerr said.

“I’ve got into this position because of hard work and determination and the right staff around me and I’m going to stick to doing that for the rest of the season.”

With the US Olympic trials set for June, world champion Sha’Carri Richardson underlined her claim as favourite for the women’s 100m, exploding off the blocks to finish in 10.83.

⋅Prudence Sekgodiso notched another international victory abroad on Saturday, winning the 800m at the Stanislas meeting at Nancy in north-eastern France in 1min 59.63sec.

She was the only competitor to go under two minutes, finishing ahead of Italian Eloisa Coiro, a 2021 European under-23 bronze medallist, in 2:00.18 and Spaniard Lorea Ibarzabal in 2:00.40.

Sekgodiso, who hasn’t run slower than 1:59.93 so far this season, saw her 1:57.26 world lead from the Diamond League meet in Marrakesh last weekend beaten by two runners at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

England’s Keely Hodgkinson, the silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics and runner-up at the last two world championships, won in 1:55.78, ahead of Kenya’s reigning world champion, Mary Moraa, in 1:56.71. Additional reporting David Isaacson

 

 

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred finished a tenth of a second slower with Briton Dina Asher-Smith third in 10.98.

“I feel like my performance reflects my training as well as my mindset and as well as my faith, continuing to understand who I am,” Richardson said.

Richardson's Jamaican rival Elaine Thompson-Herah, who completed a second successive Olympic sprint double in Tokyo, finished last in 11.30.

American Christian Coleman held off a late challenge from Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala to win the men's 100m in 9.95 seconds.

The 2019 world champion beat Omanyala by 0.03 seconds with American Brandon Hicklin third in 10.08.

“I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in and I feel like now it's just mentally putting it all together and doing what I know I'm capable of on race day,” said Coleman, who also won the 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League meet.

Reuters

