Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Personal agency missing in NHI debate

Details are unclear, but it seems we are unlikely to have any say in which medical professional we will consult

23 May 2024 - 15:35
Much virtual ink has been spilt since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act into existence, and for good reason. We are asked to entrust not only our hard-earned money but, more importantly, our health and lives to an untrustworthy actor with a track record of poor performance and broken promises.

Most commentators focus on cost, some are worried about fraud, while everybody has questions about the practical feasibility of the proposed system. To these I add another concern, which is surprisingly little discussed in public forums: the loss of personal agency. The outsourcing of personal decisions affecting the health of you or your loved ones to a far-removed administrator.

Like everything else about this fanciful endeavour, the details are still maddeningly unclear, but it seems we are unlikely to have any say in which medical professional we will consult (or not). Soliciting a second opinion from a medical professional you trust will be virtually impossible; something that can have life-or-death implications. Taking responsibility for your own health decisions will for all practical purposes be outlawed.

The medical aids have been oddly muted in their criticism of the NHI and one cannot help wondering whether they are more concerned about securing a slice of the pie, in the form of fat administration contracts, leaving their members to their fates. Our president seems to have picked up on this as well, considering whether to give them more say in the NHI rollout — essentially buying them off.

Well, let me be clear: in a free country, having any decisions over my health taken by anyone except myself or the medical professional who earned my trust is fundamentally wrong. And it does not matter if our distant decisionmaker is based in a government office or at a medical aid.

Johann Neveling
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JUSTICE MALALA: There's nothing favourable in this predicted 'benign' outcome

If the ANC gets between 45% and 51%, builds a coalition government with smaller parties and remains in charge of economic policy, all South Africa ...
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Taxpayers disrespected

President's assertion taxpayers monopolise good health fails to recognise they do not set policy
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Hold fire on big NHI-related decisions

The signing of the National Health Insurance Bill into law presents enormous immediate problems for employers and employees in SA
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: NHI just a vote catcher

ANC knows it will take years for the National Health Insurance Act to be implemented, if at all
Opinion
2 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What we can expect of second Cyril Ramaphosa term

His consensus-building style takes the focus off a grand vision and instead allows SA to speak
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: NHI an ANC gimmick

With 13-million South African unemployed, life will get worse if the governing party stays in power
Opinion
3 days ago
