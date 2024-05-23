AI-generated TikTok videos help Mzansi youth separate fact from fiction ahead of elections

“When we conceptualised the campaign, we wanted to bring in an AI component because the abuse of AI — and technology in general — has given rise to so much misinformation in election campaigns globally,” says Wilton Ackeer, Rogerwilco's creative director.

“Our intent was to demonstrate that, when used effectively and with purpose, AI can be an asset in sorting fact from fiction.”

As a digital agency, Rogerwilco’s role is to help clients stay relevant in the digital age. “Innovation is essential to get attention in a crowded media landscape,” says Ackeer. “Helping clients do clever things like this enables them to meet consumers where they are and when needed. Capturing the zeitgeist is the particular skill of digital agencies, and this is increasingly the sort of service clients need.”

This year has seen the highest number of youth registering to vote: 48% of people aged 20 to 29, up from 30% in 2019. This age group gravitates towards short-form social media content such as TikTok videos (nearly 40% of TikTok users are aged 18 to 24). The problem is that false information thrives on TikTok due to a lack of fact-checking.

This was proved in a 2022 by researchers at NewsGuard, a journalism and technology tool that tracks online information. The results of NewsGuard's research report, published on CNN, found that TikTok “repeatedly delivered videos containing false claims in the first 20 results, often within the first five”.

In SA, more than 70% of the population is estimated to receive their news online and through social media such as TikTok and Instagram Reels.

In an age of disinformation, Africa Check's Election Information Hub is a comprehensive resource. It invites involvement from the public, giving them a place to submit claims that need to be checked. It also provides guides that equip them with the skills needed to navigate the digital age, such as how to tell if a news article is reliable and how to fight fake news and misinformation sent via WhatsApp.

This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.