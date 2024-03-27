Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Top up oil stocks

27 March 2024 - 18:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The Ukraine conflict has reached a perilous juncture. What’s left of the Ukrainian army is short of ammunition and retreating towards the Dnipro River. The US is divided over continued support, with $61bn held up in Congress.

The Ukrainian leadership’s desperate strategy is to bring Nato fully into the war with boots on the ground and fighters in the sky. To this end it has targeted Russian oil refineries, the Kerch Bridge and Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and made armed sorties into Russia.

There are US, European and British servicemen on the ground in Ukraine, though not officially in combat roles. French President Emmanuel Macron intends sending 2,000 French troops to the Belarusian border to free up Ukrainian soldiers for front-line service.

The recent insecure German Teams meeting to discuss destroying the Kerch Strait bridge with Taurus missiles was an additional tear in the veil of Nato non-involvement.

If the Ukrainian conflict turns into a European one, how could SA fuel supplies be affected? Damage to Russian refineries has cut petrol and diesel production by about 900,000 barrels a day. Total war would make Russian tankers a prime target.

PetroSA’s contract with Gazprom to rehabilitate the Mossel Bay refinery suggests it is sourcing most, if not all, of its diesel from Russia. Cuts in output due to Ukrainian strikes therefore threaten our economy, as would the threat to shipping.

It is time to up crude oil stocks and reopen our mothballed refineries.      

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Demand worries boost oil

Concern over tighter global supply due to escalating conflicts in Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine exert pressure on market
Markets
2 days ago

Zelensky replaces top security official in new reshuffle

It is the second security shake-up this year
World
19 hours ago

Putin’s hawks on deadly Moscow attack

President’s allies adamant about Ukrainian involvement in jihadist attack on concert hall
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Russia under attack

Attack in Moscow raises troubling questions
Opinion
13 hours ago

Russia’s Gazprom buys former Shell stake in Sakhalin for $1bn

The Russian government says its 27.5% stake in Sakhalin Energy is due to be sold to a company called Sakhalin Project
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Red flags ignored
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: New rules a game changer for rugby
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Jooste’s death deprives SA of the ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: How wine adds to the meal, and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Jooste's deeds exact a heavy ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Gazprom investment in PetroSA subject to studies

National

Russia orders six-month ban on gasoline exports

World / Europe

Gazprombank funding of PetroSA refinery could threaten other banking ties

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia faces mighty obstacle in western LNG sanctions

World

PetroSA defends decision to have Russia’s Gazprombank as partner

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.