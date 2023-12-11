PetroSA defends decision to have Russia’s Gazprombank as partner
The development risks further souring of SA’s relations with the US
11 December 2023 - 19:18
UPDATED 11 December 2023 - 22:50
State-owned oil and gas company PetroSA has defended its decision to select Russia’s Gazprombank Africa as the preferred investment partner to restart operations at its gas-to-liquid refinery in Mossel Bay.
The deal risks further souring SA’s relations with the US, which came under strain this year because Gazprombank Africa is a subsidiary of Gazprombank, which is under US sanctions that were imposed in reaction to the war between Russia and Ukraine...
