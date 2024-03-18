LETTER: Towns in dire straits

Rubbish piled up on a street. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
M-Net’s Carte Blanche should be compulsory watching for ANC MPs. The last three programmes have shown the decline in Knysna, Pietermaritzburg and most recently, Qonce and East London.
All of these towns are in dire straits, with rubbish piled high and projects not finished, ANC governments floundering. Having spent every Christmas holidays as a child visiting my grandmother in the former King William’s Town and then having a beach holiday in East London, it is so sad to see the decline.
East London was a pretty town. One of the participants in the Carte Blanche programme even said: “We were better off under apartheid”. How sad is that?
Yet when the Carte Blanche presenters spoke to the various ANC managers of these towns they fobbed them off, saying everything was fine and projects going according to plan. If the ANC thinks all is well, no wonder the country is on the skids.
Barbie Sandler Constantia
