Nortjé impressed by young Warriors outfit
Paceman says there have been many changes to the squad since his injury layoff
12 March 2024 - 17:03
Warriors paceman Anrich Nortjé believes the youthful nature of the side will put them in a strong position as they look to make a deep run in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge.
After two bonus-point wins to kick-start their campaign, the Gqeberha side will look to continue their form when they take on the Titans at SuperSport Park on Wednesday (6pm start)...
